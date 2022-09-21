Sep 21, 2022 / 04:30AM GMT

Unidentified Participant



(audio in progress) Lachlan Fold belt and Cobar Basin, and you've got one up in the Northern Territory as well, don't you. Would you please welcome Dave DeTata to talk to us about the SER story?



Dave DeTata - Strategic Energy Resources Limited - Managing Director



Yes. Thank you, everyone. Good afternoon and appreciate you all taking your time out to hear a bit more about Strategic Energy Resources, ASX code, SER. SER is a specialized undercover explorer and project generator. We are focused securely on the greenfield frontiers of Australia.



If I was to summarize our exploration strategy in one slide, it would be this image here. What we have here is a cross-section of our core tray taken from drilling last year at our Kalarka project in Northwest Queensland.



And this is part of a five -- from 507 meters down, a 132-meter intersection of 0.1% nickel with a higher 2-meter at 0.68% intercept of nickel.



All the right ingredients. This is our exploration strength. Deep undercover where Australia's next Tier-1 deposit will