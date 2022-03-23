Mar 23, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Stuart, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining EnBW's Investor and Analyst Conference Call Full Year Results 2021. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Marcel MÃ¼nch, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Marcel MÃ¼nch -



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for today's investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's annual results. I do admit that it's somewhat challenging to focus on business, but let alone business as usual while we're witnessing the atrocities committed in Ukraine and the first one in Europe for decades. Having said that, we still want to use the next minutes to walk you through how EnBW has fared financially during the year 2021.



And for that, I'd like to hand over directly to our CFO, Thomas Kusterer.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Marcel.