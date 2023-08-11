Aug 11, 2023 / 11:00AM GMT

Marcel Peter Munch - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, from my side as well. Thank you for joining us for today's investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's results for the first 6 months of 2023. In a second, our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, will provide you with details on the developments in our business and our outlook. Afterwards, as always, we look forward to your comments and questions. And with that, I'll hand over directly to Thomas. The floor is yours.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Marcel, and ladies and gentlemen, a warm welcome from me too. Today, we published our figures for the first 6 months 2023. As already stated, on August 4, adjusted EBITDA on group level increased by 65% to EUR 3.5 billion in the first 6 months this year. In this context, it should be noted that we decided to reclassify asset-related temporary valuation effects from adjusted EBITDA to a nonoperating EBITDA from this point onward to