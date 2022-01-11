Q1 2022 Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jan 11, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning or good afternoon all, and welcome to the Electrocomponents' trading update.



David John Egan - Electrocomponents plc - CFO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. This is David Egan, Chief Financial Officer of Electrocomponents plc. I'll be hosting the call today. Lindsley's in the U.S. at present, with time zones making it 2:00 a.m. in the morning. We do hope that you had some quality downtime over the festive season and that you and your families remain safe and well.



Welcome to our Q3 trading update covering our performance during the 3-month period ended December 31, 2021. Trading during the third quarter continued to be strong and ahead of expectations. We outperformed our markets as our offer continues to resonate. We provide security supply, which is critical to many businesses. The market has been supportive too, especially in our electronics