Q2 2022 Econocom Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Laurent Roudil - Econocom Group SE - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning one and all. I'm delighted to see you back 6 months after our latest presentation, which took place in February. We're going to comment on our first half 2022 results. And to do that, we'll have 3 speakers mainly, but we'll also bring on stage a number of managers to show you the highlights of the first half of the year.



Jean-Louis Bouchard is honoring us with his presence. Chairman, Founder and Majority Shareholder of Econocom Group; and Angel Benguigui, Executive Managing Director, will also be with me on stage to talk about the financial part.



You received the press release on Tuesday night, so we wanted to comment on a few things and bring a few things into relief in these results. To talk about the results and the financial situation, share with you the highlights, I'll ask Philippe Goullioud, who is the CEO of Products and Solutions, to come and talk about our product care know-how. Then I'll ask Samira Draoua, who is in charge of the Leasing and Financing Business in France, to come and talk about an