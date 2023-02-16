Q4 2022 Econocom Group SE Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jean-Louis Bouchard - Econocom Group SE - CEO, Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors



(technical difficulty) We help them to use this equipment and finance it. So it's quite simple. In other words, we are an RSN but compared with others, we have 2 distinguishing features. We are focused on the equipment and finance the purchase of this equipment. It sounds complicated, but it isn't really. That's our core business here at Econocom.



You should raise that the difference, what makes a standout is in terms of technology, apart from the essence, basically, we have R&D centers when it comes to equipment, a lot of expenditure focuses on this area, and we develop software. That's part of the system when you talk about Microsoft and the other big ones, they develop software and do servicing. That's something we don't really do. If you want to understand the development of Econocom, we're far less hectic is much less of an up-and-down system, our 3 core businesses. And of course, there are others of our 3 core businesses are basically fairly resilient and stable.



