Full Year 2019 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome on a rather rainy day in Zurich this morning. Thank you for attending our full year 2019 results presentation. I'm pleased to have with me sitting on the presentation stage, Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International; and Dimitris Politis, CFO of EFG International. And as usual, we obviously will have a slide presentation for the 2 gentlemen. And then we will have, obviously, a lot of time for questions afterwards as well. As usual, I point out the disclaimer on the second page of the presentation assumed to be read.



And with that, I hand over to Giorgio. Thank you.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International AG - CEO



Thank you, Jens, and good morning, everyone. Also from my side, I would like to welcome the audience here in the room and those following today's presentation via webcast or telephone, and I believe that it's fair to say will be probably the majority. This is sign of the times. As usual, before Dimitris takes us through the detailed