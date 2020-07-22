Half Year 2020 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome this time from our Zurich offices. It's the EFG International First Half 2020 Results Presentation. And as usual, obviously, in these quite unprecedented times, but still, I'm happy to be joined by Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International; and Dimitris Politis, CFO of EFG International, for our presentation.



As usual, I mean, I expect the disclaimer on our slides to be read. We obviously will have the presentations of both gentlemen. And afterwards, we have enough time for Q&A.



So with that, I hand over to Giorgio for his introductory remarks. Thank you.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International AG - CEO



Thank you, Jens, and good morning. I also would like to welcome our audience that is joining via webcast and/or telephone. As Jens mentioned, given the coronavirus situation today, there is no in-person event, and we are webcasting live from our offices here in Zurich. The structure of our session today is, as usual, in a few minutes