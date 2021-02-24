Full Year 2020 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the full year 2020 results conference call and live webcast. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Jens Brueckner, Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you very much. We are very glad that you can join us today for our full year 2020 results presentation. Unfortunately, obviously, it's via live webcast and via conference call and with no participants in the room, as we already had it during our last summer. But nevertheless, we're very happy to present to you this morning.



I'm joined, as usual, by Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International; and Dimitris Politis, CFO of EFG International.



And without big comments, I would hand over to Giorgio for the introduction. Thank you.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International