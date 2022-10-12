EFG International AG Investor Update Transcript

Oct 12, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today at the SIX ConventionPoint in Zurich for our Investor Update and Analyst Day 2022 and also joining us via webcast. We will have presentations from the senior management, followed by Q&A. And as usual, I assume that the disclaimer of the presentation has been read. Welcome to EFG.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG International AG - CEO & Co-Chairman of Sustainability Advisory Board



Good morning, and welcome to EFG Investors Day. I must say it is very refreshing after many virtual presentations to have so many familiar faces here in the room. And also we would like to thank who has joined via webcast and telephone.



Today, we are here because we want to take stock over the last 4 years. And also, we want to look ahead. We want to look at our ambitions and targets for the next planning cycle for 2025. We are here in Zurich, at the SIX Convention Center with all the top management team, as you can see on the slide.