Full Year 2020 Mota Engil SGPS SA Earnings Call Transcript

Petro Arrais - Mota Engil SGPS SA - IR



Thank you. Thank you, Lennis. Good afternoon and thank you all for attending this call where we will present our full year 2020 results. As usual, with me Mr. GonÃ§alo Moura Martins, the CEO of the company; Mr. JosÃ© Pedro Freitas, the CFO.



As usual, Mr. JosÃ© Pedro Freitas will start the presentation with some key highlights. After that, I will make the bulk of the presentation. And then we will move to the Q&A session. And at the end, JosÃ© Pedro will present the outlook and the final remarks. (microphone inaccessible)



JosÃ©Pedro Freitas - Mota Engil SGPS SA - CFO



Okay. Thank you, Petro. Good afternoon, everyone. And starting with the key highlights, we are proud to announce a very relevant number. In fact, it is our record in terms of backlog of