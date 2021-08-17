Full Year 2021 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to EBOS Group's Full Year 2021 Results Presentation. My name is John Cullity, CEO for the EBOS Group. And I'm joined this morning by Leonard Hansen, our CFO; and Martin Krauskopf, our GM for Investor Relations.



I'm very pleased to report that EBOS' strong performance has continued with another record result driven by both our Healthcare and Animal Care segments. Key highlights of this year's results include double-digit earnings growth, record return on capital employed, several strategic investments and acquisitions across our Healthcare and Animal Care segments, further strengthening of our balance sheet and increasing dividends to