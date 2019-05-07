Q1 2019 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE First Quarter 2018 Results Presentation.



I now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, CEO; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Vice-Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending ENCE's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I'm here today with our CFO, Alfredo Avello, and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes. After the presentation, we will answer any questions you may have.



Let's start with the main highlights of this presentation. Firstly, we have reviewed our strategic plan after the Spanish Administration's change of criteria regarding the 60-year extension of ENCE's concession in Pontevedra, granted back in 2016. As a result, we will transfer most of the investments initially planned for Pontevedra to Navia, doubling its initial capacity expansion with a new swing line.



I would like to stress that there is no other viable