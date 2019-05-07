May 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE First Quarter 2018 Results Presentation.
I now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, CEO; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.
Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃa y Celulosa - S.A. - Vice-Chairman, CEO & MD
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending ENCE's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. I'm here today with our CFO, Alfredo Avello, and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes. After the presentation, we will answer any questions you may have.
Let's start with the main highlights of this presentation. Firstly, we have reviewed our strategic plan after the Spanish Administration's change of criteria regarding the 60-year extension of ENCE's concession in Pontevedra, granted back in 2016. As a result, we will transfer most of the investments initially planned for Pontevedra to Navia, doubling its initial capacity expansion with a new swing line.
I would like to stress that there is no other viable
Q1 2019 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...