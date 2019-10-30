Q3 2019 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 30, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE Third Quarter 2019 Results Presentation. I now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, Executive Chairman; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Vice-Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining our fiscal quarter 2019 results conference call. I'm here with our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions. Our third quarter results confirm the significant operational improvement in our Pulp Business, with a cash cost reduction of EUR 22 per tonne compared to the previous quarter. Pontevedra's biomill production has increased by 8% after the 20,000 tonne annual capacity expansion started in March. The additional 80,000 tonne capacity expansion in Navia's biomill is being carried out in October. This will strengthen sales volume and reduce costs during 2020.



We are currently