Q3 2020 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the ENCE Third Quarter 2020 Results Presentation. I'll now hand over to Mr. Ignacio de Colmenares, Executive Chairman; and Alfredo Avello, CFO.



Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's Third Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfred Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected.



We are wearing masks. If you have problems understanding us, please let us know it. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start in Slide #4 with the main highlights of the first 9 months of the year, which have been marked by the international spread of the coronavirus. I'm proud to tell you that our early reaction to the threat from this virus, together with the regular updating and rigorous application of our protocols in order to prevent its spread, is keeping our