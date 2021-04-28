Q1 2021 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start in Slide #3, with the main highlights of our presentation. Pulp prices are rapidly recovering after 1 year at minimum levels, driven by a tight supply-and-demand balance. European gross hardwood pulp prices currently stands at $936 per tonne. Additional gross price increases are expected in Europe to match current net prices in China. $1,090 per tonne has been already announced for May.



As expected, pulp business