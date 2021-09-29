Q2 2021 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's First Half 2021 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have. Let's start in Slide #3 with a summary of the latest developments concerning our concession in Pontevedra. As you know, on July 15th, the National Court issued a ruling that announced the extension of the concession of public land in Pontevedra in which ENCE's biomill is located.



Yesterday, we appealed to the Supreme Court against the ruling, and we will exhaust all legal avenues to defend the legality of the 2016 extension. In view of the court's ruling and in