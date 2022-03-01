Q4 2021 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start with Slide 3, where we summarize the business highlights in 2021, a year of strong cash flow generation and net debt reduction. Operating cash flow generation before hedges increased to EUR 302 million in 2021. Free cash flow generation and net debt reduction amounted to EUR 76 million, even after negative settlements from one of hedges of EUR 106 million, a EUR 21 million reduction in the use of factoring lines and EUR 56 million