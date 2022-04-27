Q1 2022 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining ENCE's First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello, and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also here with me. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start with Slide 3, where we summarize the highlights of yet another quarter with strong free cash flow generation and net debt reduction. Operating cash increased to EUR 87 million and free cash amounted to EUR 58 million, allowing for a54% net debt reduction in the quarter, down to EUR 47 million. We have started '22 with a net income of EUR 13 million in the first quarter, and we will distribute a first interim dividend for the same