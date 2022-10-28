Q3 2022 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start with Slide 4 with the main highlights of these first 9 months results. The strong free cash flow generation and deleveraging achieved driven by healthy pulp and energy prices. The consolidated free cash flow in the first 9 months reached EUR 245 million. This allowed us to reduce net debt by EUR 174 million. We ended the period with a net cash position of EUR 72 million. Note that working capital improvement during the first 9 months was