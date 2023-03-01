Q4 2022 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to ENCE Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. I will now hand over to Mr. Ignacio Colmenares, Executive Chairman; and Alfredo Avello, CFO. Gentlemen, please go ahead.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected.



After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have. Ahead of the formal presentation, I want to stress that in what has been a very volatile and unpredictable year with substantial challenges, I am immensely proud that ENCE is able to deliver this very strong 2022 performance, supported by its employees, customers and, of course, its shareholders.



So let's start with the highlights, key messages of 2022 in Slide 4. Firstly, I would like to set out our strategic highlights and developments over 2022.