Q1 2023 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



May I begin by saying that ENCE is, in my view, ideally positioned to offer shareholders increased value in the future. We delivered excellent results during the first quarter. We are working on a number of important growth and diversification initiatives, which will increase income and cash for our shareholders in the future. We continue to lead the pulp industry in sustainability.



I would like to start by looking at Slide 5 with the