Q3 2019 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Enea AB Q3 Report 2019. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Jan HÃ¤glund. (Operator Instructions) Jan, please begin.



Jan HÃ¤glund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan HÃ¤glund, CEO of Enea. And I'm sitting here with BjÃ¶rn Westberg, CFO of Enea. And we're pleased here to present to you the results of the third quarter 2019.



On the second slide here, we outlined the agenda. I will be going through an introduction with the overall financial and also a short strategic update. I will hand over to BjÃ¶rn, who will take us through the details of the financial results, and then I will wrap up with a short statement of where we are heading going forward.



On Page 3, we summarized the financial results of Enea. I am happy to say that we have closed the quarter of solid growth in revenues and profits. Revenues for the third quarter came in at SEK 250.2 million and an operating margin of 25.4%. The revenue grew by 19%