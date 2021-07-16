Q2 2021 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

CEO, Jan Haglund; and CFO, Bjorn Westberg.



Jan Haglund - Enea AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. This is Jan Haglund, CEO of Enea. And I will be joined in this call, as said, by Bjorn Westberg, CFO of Enea.



So we have just closed the second quarter, and we'll be on this call presenting the second quarter results as well as the interim period June to -- January to June. And we will be giving you a highlight of the key news during the quarter.



On Page 3, we summarize the financial results of the second quarter. Net sales amounted to SEK 226 million. The operating margin came in at 27.5%, a strong result helped by a good revenue mix, a good share of software revenues, also a favorable cost structure that helps to continue to reduce our OpEx. Our net debt-to-EBITDA was 0.43, a continued improvement. Earnings per share came in at SEK 2