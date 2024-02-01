Q4 2023 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Anders Lidbeck - Enea - CEO



Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference. I'm here with our CFO, Ulf Stigberg. In a beautiful morning the 1st of February here in the system, we are following the agenda we normally follow, I will give a short intro to the company, then we'll walk you through the financial numbers and then we will discuss and our way forward an outlook for a few minutes.



To make the world's communications safer and more efficient. And we're backing that statement up with a world-class portfolio in telecoms and cybersecurity. Telecoms has not been the greatest place to do business in for the last couple of years. But I would say that that's not really a fair description of how it is to work in telecoms.



And first of all during the last decade. There's been enormous investments in Telecoms. There's been