Q4 2023 Enea AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Call recording is on. This call is being recorded. Welcome to the Enea Q4 presentation for 2023. (Operator Instruction) Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Anders Lidbeck. Please go ahead.
Anders Lidbeck - Enea - CEO
Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this conference. I'm here with our CFO, Ulf Stigberg. In a beautiful morning the 1st of February here in the system, we are following the agenda we normally follow, I will give a short intro to the company, then we'll walk you through the financial numbers and then we will discuss and our way forward an outlook for a few minutes.
To make the world's communications safer and more efficient. And we're backing that statement up with a world-class portfolio in telecoms and cybersecurity. Telecoms has not been the greatest place to do business in for the last couple of years. But I would say that that's not really a fair description of how it is to work in telecoms.
And first of all during the last decade. There's been enormous investments in Telecoms. There's been
|And much more...