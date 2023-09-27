Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you very much for being here with us in this -- attending this conference call. As you know, this morning, the Board of Directors approved the half year 2023 financial results. And I would like to pass the floor to Mr. Davide Tinazzi, Co-founder and CEO of the company, to comment on some strategic, let's say, highlights, financial highlights, together with Mr. Dan Manfroi, the CFO of the company. Please, Mr. Tinazzi, the floor is yours.
Davide Tinazzi - Energy S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Thank you, Mara. Good afternoon to everybody here, and thank you for joining us for this presentation. I shared the screen, and I go directly through presentation for this. All the materials here will be in our website at the Investor area, Investor Relations area. Mara, can you see us? Can you see the screen? Can you confirm?
Operator
Yes, I confirm.
Davide Tinazzi - Energy S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Okay. Yes. Here with me, I have also Daniele Manfroi, who has
Half Year 2023 Energy SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...