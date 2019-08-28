Half Year 2019 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Jacek Owczarek - Eurocash S.A. - Financial Director & Member of the Management Board



Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome on Eurocash first half 2019 results presentation. First of all, I'd like to apologize for Luis Amaral, our CEO. Unfortunately, he couldn't do it today. So we will do our best together with Cezary to present you our results, and then we'll go into Q&A as usual.



Generally speaking, let me summarize the quarter. So generally speaking, the quarter was really good. And the performance in both segments, in Wholesale and Retail, is satisfactory from our perspective. In Wholesale division, we are quite happy with the continued growth of sales through the franchisees, especially in the supermarket segment. And from Retail side, which probably is making right now much more question mark though was making