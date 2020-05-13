Q1 2020 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Eurocash S.A. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Magdalena Kupiec, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, madam.



Magdalena Kupiec - Eurocash S.A. - IR Director



Thanks, operator. Good morning to everyone. We are very happy to have you all (inaudible) today on Eurocash side, Luis Amaral, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jacek Owczarek, our Chief Financial Officer.



Jacek Owczarek - Eurocash S.A. - Financial Director & Member of the Management Board



Hello, everybody.



Luis Manuel Conceicao do Amaral - Eurocash S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board



Hello. Good morning -- good afternoon.



Magdalena Kupiec - Eurocash S.A. - IR Director



So the plan for this conference is that Luis is going to start with executive summary, then I'll go -- will go briefly through