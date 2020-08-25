Half Year 2020 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 25, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Magdalena Kupiec - Eurocash S.A. - IR Director
Good afternoon. Welcome to Eurocash Half Year Financial Results Presentation. We are very happy to have you all with us today.
Luis, could you please start?
Luis Manuel Conceicao do Amaral - Eurocash S.A. - CEO & President of the Management Board
Yes. Hello. Good afternoon. As you saw, we published yesterday night results, and now we try to present to you how the business is going. It's obvious for all the players a different year because COVID with relevant challenges in the market. Thanks to God, we have one of the businesses that's still at the business. Some other people are not so lucky. And our business, I've said, have been quite resilient.
If you look at the group size, even if affected somehow by COVID because some of our businesses lost a lot like the HoReCa business, in general, or even Kontigo, where our sales are 2% year-on-year, up, in the total business.
