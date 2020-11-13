Q3 2020 Eurocash SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Presentation

Nov 13, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Magdalena Kupiec

Eurocash SA - IR

* Jacek Owczarek

Eurocash SA - Group CFO

* Jacek Palec

Frisco.pl - CEO



=====================

Magdalena Kupiec - Eurocash SA - IR



Good afternoon. Welcome to Eurocash third-quarter financial results presentation. Magda Kupiec speaking; I'm IR team. You cannot see me today due to some COVID regulations and restrictions here in our Company. I am right here with Jacek but on the backstage. And as you can see today with me two Jaceks. Jacek Owczarek, the Eurocash Group CFO; and our special guest, Jacek Palec, CEO of Frisco.



And plan for the conference is that Jacek Owczarek is going to start with traditional Eurocash Group presentation, and then Jacek Palec is going to say some a few words about Frisco plans and expansion. So, Jacek, the floor is yours.



Jacek Owczarek - Eurocash SA - Group CFO



Thank you, Magda. A very warm welcome.