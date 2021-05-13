Q1 2021 Eurocash SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Presentation

May 13, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jacek Owczarek

Eurocash S.A. - Financial Director & Member of the Management Board

* Magdalena Kupiec

Eurocash S.A. - IR Director

* Tomasz Polanski

Eurocash S.A. - General Manager of EC Distribution



=====================

Magdalena Kupiec - Eurocash S.A. - IR Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Eurocash Group First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Presentation. My name is Magda Kupiec. Some of you probably recognize me already. I'm responsible for Investor Relations in Eurocash Group. Today, with me, as always, our CFO and my boss, Jacek Owczarek.



Jacek Owczarek - Eurocash S.A. - Financial Director & Member of the Management Board



Welcome.



Magdalena Kupiec - Eurocash S.A. - IR Director



And also today with us, special guest, Tomasz Polanski, who is Head of Eurocash Distribution. Tomasz is going to say something