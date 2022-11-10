Nov 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
Adam Kucza -
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the third quarter results of Eurocash for 2022. Together with me, we have Pawel Surowka, the CEO; and Jacek Owczarek, the CFO of Eurocash. We will start with the presentation of the slides and then we will have the time for the Q&As. So Pawel, go ahead.
Pawel Surowka - Eurocash S.A. - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Yes, thank you very much, Adam. So a short introduction, and one slide that we've added to this presentation. After our strategy, we decided to also give you a pit stop on each of those quarterly results, where we are standing in terms of realization of the strategy.
A lot of you have commented on our strategy that it is ambitious, that it goes in the right direction. And obviously, you've also highlighted that there is a certain execution risk linked to it. So we would like to address this head-on and give you a transparent feedback on where we are standing in terms of realization of that strategy.
In this respect, one can say that the third quarter of 2022 brought us
Q3 2022 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...