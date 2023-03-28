Full Year 2022 Eurocash SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Adam Kucza

* Jacek Owczarek

Eurocash S.A. - Financial Director & Member of the Management Board

* Pawel Surowka

Eurocash S.A. - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Conference Call Participants

* Janusz Pieta

Biuro maklerskie mBanku SA, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Lukasz Wachelko

Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials



Adam Kucza -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Eurocash 2022 Financial Results Presentation. My name is Adam Kucza, I'm the Head of Investor Relations for the company.



And with me, the main guests of today are the CEO, Pawel Surowka; and the CFO, Jacek Owczarek.



We are going to present the financial results with the slides, and then we'll have a Q&A session here with the group in the Hilton Hotel