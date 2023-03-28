Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
Presentation
Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Adam Kucza
* Jacek Owczarek
Eurocash S.A. - Financial Director & Member of the Management Board
* Pawel Surowka
Eurocash S.A. - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Janusz Pieta
Biuro maklerskie mBanku SA, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Lukasz Wachelko
Wood & Company Financial Services, a.s., Research Division - Head of Consumer and Industrials
=====================
Adam Kucza -
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Eurocash 2022 Financial Results Presentation. My name is Adam Kucza, I'm the Head of Investor Relations for the company.
And with me, the main guests of today are the CEO, Pawel Surowka; and the CFO, Jacek Owczarek.
We are going to present the financial results with the slides, and then we'll have a Q&A session here with the group in the Hilton Hotel
Full Year 2022 Eurocash SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 28, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...