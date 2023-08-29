Aug 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Adam Kucza -
Welcome, everyone, and good morning at Eurocash Second Quarter and First Half 2023 financial results. My name is Adam Kucza. I'm the Head of Investor Relations for the company. And with me the key speakers of today, Pawel Surowka, the CEO; and Jacek Owczarek, the CFO. We'll start with the regular presentation of the slides of the results of the company and then follow up with a Q&A session from you. Pawel?
Pawel Surowka - Eurocash S.A. - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Yes. Thank you very much. And I also wanted to say I'm very happy that this time, we can also present together with Jacek Owczarek, who is back with us. So I am very happy to have Jacek at my side, which for me is great because it means that I can rely on Jacek's expertise and then I'll, as usual, present the first market plans and then hand it over to Jacek and obviously stay with you to -- until the Q&A session. I'll have to leave at 11 sharp. That's 1 logistical point that I maybe should point out.
So if we can jump right into our results presentation on the first
Half Year 2023 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 29, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
