Q3 2023 Eurocash SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Adam Kucza -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the third quarter and 9 months financial results of Eurocash. Today, we have Pawel Surowka, the CEO; and myself, Adam Kucza, Head of Investor Relations with you.



We'll start with the regular slides of presentation and then we will have time for your Q&A. Pawel, go ahead.



Pawel Surowka - Eurocash S.A. - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Yes. Thank you very much. And I also just wanted to say that Jacek Owczarek, our CFO, sends his regard. He has -- he had a calendar conflict, but he will be with us for the next quarter and sends everybody his regard and wishes me luck in getting you through this presentation, and I hope Adam and I will do it.



So ladies and gentlemen, third quarter, as you have seen, what we tried to highlight in this year, in this quarter is just to say. Obviously, we consider that this was a challenging quarter because the sales of our addressable market, the wholesale market has been below, for example, the likes of the discount markets. Overall, the FMCG market in