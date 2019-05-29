Half Year 2019 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Stefan Szyszkowitz - EVN AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call on EVN's results for the first half of the 2018-'19 financial year. The numbers, which we're reporting today are in line with the development, which we are already seeing during the first quarter and they are in line with the outlook, which we gave in December for this financial year. At that time, we informed the market that after 2 financial years, which were influenced by positive nonrecurring effects, this year's group net results would return to levels which we have seen in 2015, '16 and before.



Despite the warm winter, I can confirm today our full year guidance.



We expect that group net result for '18-'19 will range between EUR 160 million and EUR 180 million. When talking about our