Q3 2019 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Finnair's Q3 Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mari Reponen. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Mari Reponen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR & Financial Communications



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I am Mari Reponen from Finnair IR, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to this Q3 earnings call. I have here with me our CEO, Topi Manner; and our CFO, Mika Stirkkinen.



And now I'd like to turn the call over to Topi Manner.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - CEO



Yes. Thank you, Mari. And good day to you all, and welcome to this Q3 earnings call also on my behalf.



Moving into the Q3. The main headline from our perspective is that the revenue and the number of passengers were up. The comparable operating profit was down on cost and cargo, and related to cost, it was primarily driven by currencies and fuel cost.



If we go forward in the presentation, our market shares continue to increase.