Q2 2021 Finnair Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen from Finnair IR. And it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Second Quarter and Half Year 2021 Earnings Call.



Thank you, Erkka, and good day, everybody.



The Q2 of Finnair was flavored by continued cost adjustment measures and financing measures. And now travel is opening up across Europe. And there's new legislation that opens the travel also in Finland that came into force on Monday this week. And therefore, we expect that the demand will gradually increase during the fall.



So if we look at the Q2 just briefly. During the quarter, we prepared for the traffic recovery. We take note of the fact that travel started in some parts of Europe