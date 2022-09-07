Finnair Oyj Corporate Call Transcript

Sep 07, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Erkka Salonen - Finnair Oyj - Director of IR



Good day, ladies and gentlemen. I'm Erkka Salonen. I'm from Finnair Investor Relations, and it's my pleasure to welcome you all to this Finnair Strategy Call. I have here with me Finnair CEO, Mr. Topi Manner; and he is joined by the CFO, Mr. Mika Stirkkinen, for the Q&A session.



I will now turn this call over to Topi. Please.



Topi Manner - Finnair Oyj - President, CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you, Erkka, and welcome, everybody. Thanks for putting the time aside to join this call to discuss our future strategy. And when we go into that, the new strategy is all about restoring the profitability of Finnair. Restoring the profitability after the hard pandemic years when we have accumulated an operating loss of approximately EUR 1.2 billion and restoring the profitability even if Russian airspace is closed to us.



So before we look into this actual strategy and the future-oriented parts of that, let's just recap of what has happened during the past couple of years. So going back to 2019,