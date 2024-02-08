Q2 2024 Farmer Bros Co Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 08, 2024 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Farmer Brothers fiscal second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded.



Earlier today, the company issued its quarterly shareholder letter available on the Investor Relations section of Farmer Brothers' website at farmerbrothers.com. The shareholder letter is also included as an exhibit on the company's Form 10-Q and is available on its website and the Securities Exchange Commission's website at SEC.gov. A replay of this audio-only webcast will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conclusion of this call.



Before we begin the call, please note all the financial information presented is unaudited and various remarks made by management during this call about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under the federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements represent the company's views as of today and should not be relied upon as