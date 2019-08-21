Aug 21, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

Haydn Long - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Investor & Media Relations Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us for our 2019 fiscal year results presentation. We'll get things moving fairly quickly today.



Firstly, you'll hear from Adam Campbell, our CFO, who will run you through the results and key drivers for '19. Then our COO, Mel Waters-Ryan, will talk about the future growth strategy. And finally, our CEO, Skroo, will dive into the crystal ball and share some insights into how things for 2020 would pan out.



I'll now hand it over to Adam to kick things off.



Adam Campbell - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - CFO