Nov 05, 2020 / 12:00AM GMT

Gary Warwick Smith - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 25th Annual General Meeting. My name is Gary Smith. And as Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Board Chairman, I will chair this meeting.



As we have the necessary quorum, I declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. Questions can be submitted at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be moderated or if we receive multiple questions on one topic, amalgamated. Finally, due to time constraints, we may run out of time to answer all your questions. If this happens, we will answer them in due course via an e-mail or posting