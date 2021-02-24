Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Haydn Long - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Investor & Media Relations Officer
Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for Flight Centre's half year results presentation. Today, I'm joined by Skroo, our Global MD or CEO; Adam Campbell, our CFO; and the man of the match in Flight Centre's touch game last week; Chris Galanty, our Global Corporate CEO; and Melanie Waters, our Leisure CEO. Skroo will start and finish things off, but in-between, there'll be a sandwich of Adam, Chris and then Mel. I'll now hand over to Skroo.
Graham F. Turner - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Founder, Global MD, CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Haydn. Yes, it's been a tough year. We've obviously had the COVID-19 challenge. But I think how we weathered it, we're reasonably happy with so far. We've certainly lowered our cost base substantially, down 70% or so. And we're still generating revenue in -- particularly in the domestic only. But also if you look at December, it was growing from the previous months up to December. It looks like January was down
Half Year 2021 Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...