Feb 24, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Haydn Long - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Investor & Media Relations Officer



Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today for Flight Centre's half year results presentation. Today, I'm joined by Skroo, our Global MD or CEO; Adam Campbell, our CFO; and the man of the match in Flight Centre's touch game last week; Chris Galanty, our Global Corporate CEO; and Melanie Waters, our Leisure CEO. Skroo will start and finish things off, but in-between, there'll be a sandwich of Adam, Chris and then Mel. I'll now hand over to Skroo.



Graham F. Turner - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Founder, Global MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Haydn. Yes, it's been a tough year. We've obviously had the COVID-19 challenge. But I think how we weathered it, we're reasonably happy with so far. We've certainly lowered our cost base substantially, down 70% or so. And we're still generating revenue in -- particularly in the domestic only. But also if you look at December, it was growing from the previous months up to December. It looks like January was down