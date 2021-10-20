Oct 20, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Gary Warwick Smith - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 26th Annual General Meeting. My name is Gary Smith, and as Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Board Chairman, I will chair this meeting. As we have the necessary quorum, I declare the meeting open.



Today's meeting is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can listen to a live webcast of the meeting.



In addition, shareholders and proxies can ask questions and submit votes. Online attendees can submit questions at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will not address them until the relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be moderated or, if we receive multiple questions on one topic, amalgamated together.



For those shareholders who wish to ask a verbal question, an audio questions facility is available during this meeting. (Operator Instructions) You