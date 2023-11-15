Nov 15, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Gary Warwick Smith - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our 28th Annual General meeting. My name is Gary Smith and is Flight Centre Travel Group Limited Board Chairman, I will chair this meeting. Before officially opening today's proceedings, I'd like to show you a short trailer put together to promote upcoming screenings of a new film that tells the story of our Top Deck touring business. As many of you will know, [Skroo and Campbell] started Top Deck travel in London back in 1973, and it just celebrated its 50th birthday earlier this month. So it's quite a milestone. It really was the genesis of Flight Centre Travel Group. So please enjoy this.



(presentation)



Gary Warwick Smith - Flight Centre Travel Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



I hope you enjoyed that sneak peek into the Top Deck story. I think it gives a great insight into the success of Flight Centre Travel Group and the unique things that drives this thirst for growth and also an insight