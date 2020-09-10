Iteris Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders by Iteris, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Joe Bergera, Chief Executive Officer of Iteris, Inc. Mr. Bergera, the floor is yours.



J. Joseph Bergera - Iteris, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone. It's now 2:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, and the meeting will please come to order. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Iteris, Inc. My name is Joe Bergera, and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Iteris Inc., I'll be presiding and acting as meeting Chair.



We are delighted that you've made the effort to participate in our first-ever virtual annual meeting. Each of you attending today's virtual annual meeting must have registered online as you electronically entered the meeting. Today's annual meeting is a live webcast and is also being recorded. Starting tomorrow, you'll be able to find a recording of the virtual annual meeting on the