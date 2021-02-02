Feb 02, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Iteris Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Todd Kehrli, MKR Group. Please go ahead.
Todd Kehrli - MKR Group, Inc. - Co-founder & President
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss Iteris' financial results for its fiscal 2021 3rd quarter ended December 31, 2020. Joining us today are Iteris' President and CEO, Mr. Joe Bergera; and the company's CFO, Mr. Doug Groves.
Before we continue, we'd like to remind all participants that during the course of this call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current information, are subject to change and they're not guarantees of future performance. Iteris is undertaking -- is not undertaking an obligation to provide updates to these forward-looking statements in the
Q3 2021 Iteris Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 02, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...