Iteris Inc at Investor Technology Update Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Todd Kehrli - MKR Group, Inc. - Co-founder & President



Good morning, and welcome to Iteris' 2021 Investor Day. I'm Todd Kehrli of MKR Investor Relations, and I manage IR for Iteris. We appreciate you joining us today and look forward to your participation. Today's event is being broadcast live over the Internet for all interested parties, and a webcast replay will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at www.iteris.com.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind all participants that during the course of this event, management will make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the company. These statements are based on current information, are subject to change and are not guarantees of future performance. Iteris is not undertaking an obligation to provide updates to these forward-looking statements in the future. Actual results may differ materially from what is discussed today and no one should assume that at a later date, the company's comments from today will still