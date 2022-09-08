Sep 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello and welcome to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Iteris, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Joe Bergera, President and Chief Executive Officer of Iteris, Inc. Mr. Bergera, the floor is yours.
J. Joseph Bergera - Iteris, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Great. Thank you, Matt. Good afternoon, everyone. It is now 4 p.m. Central Daylight Time. And the meeting will please come to order. It is my pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Iteris, Inc. My name is Joe Bergera. And as President and Chief Executive Officer of Iteris, Inc., I'll be presiding and acting as meeting Chair.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, we began conducting our annual meetings on a virtual basis. Since we found this format to be more efficient, accessible and equitable for stockholders, we plan to continue to use this format for the foreseeable future. To that end, we are delighted that you're able to participate in today
Iteris Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...