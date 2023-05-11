Q1 2023 Multitude SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT

Jorma Jokela - Multitude SE - CEO



Hello. Good morning, everybody. My name is Jorma Jokela, I am CEO and Founder of Multitude. And I will go through Multitude's Q1-2023 results and achievement with my colleague, our CFO, Mr. Bernd Egger.



I'm so proud to say that our success continues on Q1 as well. We're main thanks to go in naturally, our amazing people. They have executed our common plans and strategy is so disciplined and professional. But before we start working through our latest financial and business performance, I want to share with you some words about Multitude and about our direction.