May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Multitude's 2023-Q1 results earning call. Today, you will hear a presentation regarding 2023-Q1 results by CEO, Jorma Jokela; and CFO, Bernd Egger. You also have Chief of Strategy and IR officer, Lasse MÃ¤kelÃ¤, available in the call.
Afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. Questions can then be asked via line or chat.
I would like now to hand over to Multitude's CEO, Jorma Jokela. Go ahead, Jorma.
Jorma Jokela - Multitude SE - CEO
Hello. Good morning, everybody. My name is Jorma Jokela, I am CEO and Founder of Multitude. And I will go through Multitude's Q1-2023 results and achievement with my colleague, our CFO, Mr. Bernd Egger.
I'm so proud to say that our success continues on Q1 as well. We're main thanks to go in naturally, our amazing people. They have executed our common plans and strategy is so disciplined and professional. But before we start working through our latest financial and business performance, I want to share with you some words about Multitude and about our direction.
Q1 2023 Multitude SE Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2023 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...